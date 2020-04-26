Basharat flays Indian atrocities in IOK

Expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri people, Provincial Law Minister and Kashmir Committee Punjab Chairman Basharat Raja said that the Indian forces have set a horrible example of collective disrespect of unarmed, innocent and helpless Kashmiri women.

He said in a condemnatory statement that India itself was burning in the fire of Indian Prime Minister Modi’s fascist agenda and hatred.

He said that the worst lockdown in Indian held Kashmir has been going on for the last eight months due to which the situation in occupied Kashmir has become more serious.

Raja Basharat said that Prime Minister Imran Khan raised the issue of Kashmir effectively at every global forum and compelled the world community to recognize the right of the Kashmiri people to self-determination.

He said that Indian oppression could not deprive Kashmiri Muslims of their right to freedom.

Basharat Raja requested the religious scholars to offer special prayers after every prayer for the liberation of occupied Kashmir during the holy month of Ramazan.