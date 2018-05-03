BASF signs agreement to acquire additional seeds, crop protection businesses

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

In addition to the agreement signed in October 2017, BASF has signed an agreement to purchase further businesses and assets, which Bayer offered to divest in the context of its planned acquisition of Monsanto. The expanded scope includes Bayer’s entire vegetable seeds business, operating under the global trademark Nunhems, seed treatment products sold under the Poncho, VOTiVO, COPeO and ILeVO brands, the R&D platform for hybrid wheat and the complete state-of-the-art digital farming platform xarvioTM.

The all-cash purchase price for the additional businesses and assets BASF agreed to acquire is €1.7 billion, subject to certain adjustments at closing. For the full year 2017, sales of these businesses amounted to around €745 million.

The transaction also includes Bayer’s oil seed rape business in Australia; certain glyphosate-based herbicides in Europe, used predominantly for industrial applications; the canola-quality juncea research and certain non-selective herbicide and nematicide research projects.

This purchase is in addition to the agreement BASF and Bayer signed on October 13, 2017, which entails the acquisition of Bayer’s global glufosinate-ammonium non-selective herbicide business; seeds businesses for key row crops in select markets and trait research and breeding capabilities for these crops along with the LibertyLink trait and trademark.