BASF shows significant growth in 2018

Following a successful 2017 business year, BASF has had a good start to the year 2018. “Last year, we achieved significant growth and were able to further increase our profitability. Moreover, we laid important groundwork for the future development of our company – in terms of both people and strategy,” said Dr. Kurt Bock, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of BASF SE, at the presentation of the 2017 Annual Report in Ludwigshafen. In the fourth quarter of 2017, BASF Group posted sales of €16.1 billion, which represents growth of 8% compared with the same quarter of 2016. Prices rose by 9%. BASF’s sales volumes increased by 4%; this was driven by all segments with the exception of Oil & Gas. By contrast, negative currency effects were significantly higher and reduced sales by 5%. Income from operations (EBIT) before special items in the fourth quarter was €1.9 billion, up by 58% from the same period of the prior year. The significantly higher earnings in the Chemicals, Agricultural Solutions and Oil & Gas segments as well as in Other compensated for lower earnings in the Functional Materials & Solutions and Performance Products segments.—PR