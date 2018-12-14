BASF launches construction chemicals over 200 retail outlets

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Master Builders Solutions range of construction chemicals from BASF is now available at more than 200 retail outlets throughout Karachi, Pakistan, including solutions for waterproofing, mortar and concrete admixtures. This range of products is designed to help make Pakistan’s rapid urbanization more sustainable, by ensuring that houses and other buildings are both faster to construct and longer-lasting.

At a launch event featuring partners, customers and consultants, BASF executives highlighted the importance of Pakistan as a growth market for construction chemicals. “BASF technologies have been involved in the construction of the world’s most iconic structures for over 100 years. We are glad to bring in these world class products into the retail market in Pakistan,” said Matt Ross, Head of Sales and Marketing, Construction Chemicals Asia Pacific, BASF.

“We expect to bring this product range into other cities in Pakistan throughout 2019. We will continue to invest in partnership, and build up networks to serve our customers better and faster. Starting from today, customers will be able to find MasterSeal 550, MasterSeal 551, MasterEmaco SBR2 and MasterPel 777 at retail outlets throughout Karachi. “As Pakistan continues to urbanize, a massive amount of construction is needed to build high quality housing for the growing population. BASF is working closely with the construction industry to promote sustainable projects on the ground, which can combine the advantages of BASF’s global technologies with in-depth knowledge of local building needs. With BASF’s chemistry, buildings require less maintenance but last longer,” said Faisal Akhtar, Managing Director, BASF Pakistan (Private) Limited. Master Builders Solutions is BASF’s global brand of advanced chemical solutions for construction.

