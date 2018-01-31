BASF joins WPC

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

BASF joined the World Plastics Council (WPC), a global organization of key leaders in the plastics industry. The WPC promotes industry topics of global relevance like the responsible use of plastics, efficient waste management and solutions to marine littering.

“Doing business in a sustainable manner is an integral part of BASF’s strategy and has been a central inspiration already since its foundation. For example, using by-products of one plant as raw materials for another does limit waste generation and increase efficiency. This Verbund principle is part of BASF’s identity,” explained Raimar Jahn, President Performance Materials, BASF.

“Additionally, we are involved in initiatives addressing global challenges and engaging entire value chains such as Operation Clean Sweep®. We implement this international program designed to retain plastic pellets from getting lost in the environment,” said Jahn, representing BASF at the WPC’s 2017 General Assembly in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

“Joining the WPC is a way to be further involved in creating a world that provides a viable future with enhanced quality of life for everyone.”

Abdulrahman Al-Fageeh, Executive Vice President, Petrochemicals SABIC and Chairman of WPC welcomed BASF as new member to help in WPC’s global efforts to deliver sustainable outcomes for the plastics industry, and for society.

He said: “Since 2011, our industry has partnered in many efforts to research and prevent marine debris around the world under our ‘Declaration of the Global Plastics Associations for Solutions on Marine Litter’. This has been signed by 70 plastics associations in 35 countries.” The most recent Progress Report lists 260 projects that have been completed or are in progress in various parts of the world.

BASF is as well a member of American Chemistry Council and PlasticsEurope that are associate members of the WPC and working towards a more sustainable, circular and resource-efficient economy. The WPC does not replace national or regional plastics associations.

Instead, it focuses on issues that require global or at least multi-regional solutions. For a company such as BASF, present in all markets, these widespread actions can be implemented throughout all the regions to contribute to circular economy and a cleaner tomorrow.