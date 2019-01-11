BASF analyzes automotive color distribution

Islamabad

BASF Color Report for Automotive OEM Coatings 2018 provides a global analysis of the color distribution in the 2018 automotive market, which reveals that – white, black, gray and silver colors still dominate the automobiles across the world. BASF’s Coatings division provides a global analysis of the color distribution in the automotive market annually. They cover almost 80% of cars produced worldwide. Report reveals that White color is the most popular color in automobiles globally. More than every fourth car in North America and nearly every third vehicle in Europe is painted white, while in Asia Pacific it is more than every second car. Silver’s popularity decreased slightly in comparison to the previous year. Among the diverse range of color shades, blue is the most popular, followed by red. These chromatic colors tend to be more popular within the smaller vehicle segments, such as compact and subcompact cars. The overall amount of chromatic hues drops off significantly in the larger segments. Here, there was a considerable increase in black and white compared to the previous year. According to the report, white is more popular in Asia Pacific than in any other region. 53% of all new cars are white. The color’s popularity grew significantly in comparison to the previous year. Among chromatic colors, red is still the most popular choice. Blue, however, is closing the gap.—PR

