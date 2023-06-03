Basements excavation during rains stopped

Punjab Caretaker Local Government Minister Ibrahim Murad has directed the chief officers of local bodies in the province to stop the excavation of new basements in their jurisdictions during monsoon to avoid accidents leading to the loss of lives and property.

‘Excavation of basements could be dangerous for adjacent properties as well as passers-by.

Therefore, safety arrangements should be made around under-construction multi-storied building,’ the minister added.

He also directed for strict implementation of building bylaws during construction of multi-storied buildings.

He said that owners of dangerous and dilapidated buildings in municipal limits should be directed to repair such structures. He said that extremely dangerous buildings should be got vacated to avoid loss of precious human lives.

The minister said that those who refuse to vacate or do not repair dangerous buildings should be dealt with under the law.

