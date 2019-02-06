Basel-III & South Asian stand

Dwaipayan Regmi

THIRD Basel Accord was agreed by members of Basel Committee on Banking Supervision back in 2010 itself, scheduling to introduce by 2015, which was later taken forward up to 2019. Three major concepts were introduced in Basel III, also named as ‘Three Pillars’ where additional requirements and safeguards were introduced. Although Basel III is outcome of Basel II, it has huge improvements and standardization in comparison to previous Basel. Basel III talks about risk weighted assets at first, telling banks to set aside more than 7%, which was simply 2.5% in case of Basel II. Secondly, Basel III insists on growing balance sheet, making limitation upon leverage ratio. Concentrating on stress test, it ensures if there is sufficient liquidity available or not as well and imposes certain regulations upon the liquidity thereby. Summarizing, it looks after level of liquidity management.

By 2013, Central Banks of South Asia came up with the conclusion that Basel III is not going to affect commercial banks. The study then made banking sector and major South Asian economy relaxed upon the fact that Cash Reserve Ratio and Statutory Liquidity Ratio that leading banks of South Asia had been meeting all aspects and criteria mentioned in Basel III. It has mentioned the fact that Basel III’s criteria of meeting Tier I capital of 6% and total capital of 10% of Risk Weighted Exposures had been meeting by these nations and, therefore, the situation won’t be much stressed. as the capital and liquidity requirements had already been increased, requirements of paid up capital had been increased and Central Banks had been playing significant role in maintaining CRR, SLR and net liquid to deposit ratios at satisfactory level.

Basel III is entirely focused on improvement and standardization in banking system throughout the world. It creates confidence among the banking sector to absorb any type of shocks if found somewhere, helps to strengthen bank’s transparency and overcome economic stress as well. Creating opportunity for further strengthening banking system, Basel III concentrates more on improvement of South Asian financial system in the long run. However, implementation of third Basel Accord is not piece of cake – there are different challenges that have to be faced. When the implementation is a challenge for developed nations, it turns out obvious to be more challenging for developing nations within South Asia for sure. Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) fears that implementation of Basel III will decrease annual GDP of any nation by 0.05% to 0.15%. World Bank’s databank has shown annual GDP growth rate of South Asia being around 5% on average. Similarly, McKinsey and Company has clearly mentioned that third Basel Accord will reduce Return on Equity (ROE) for average banks by around 3% in Europe and 4% in the United States. So, when ROE can get reduced in Europe and United States, the case can’t be that aloof from other parts of the world.

Banks in the UAE geared up last year and realized problem over capital buffers and had trouble determining optimal economic capital allocation. South Asia may face further trouble in regard to capital management as well. Return on Equity, Profitability and dividends are already low among large banks of South Asia. This accord is likely to further diminish the rate of them making investors fear upon investing thereby. Bankers in the UAE were alert about competition for finding stable sources of funds, deposits and savings accounts to satisfy liquidity rules, and this very issue can be related to South Asian scene as well. Central Banks of South Asian countries can shape itself as per the accord’s requirement, but the trouble lies within internal banking system, where current portfolio and business model has to be granted a new shape. There should be changes brought in regard to funding and deposit structures. At this phase, when banks fear of liquidity, the impact cannot be desirable. Also, Security Board has been trying to attract investors through different flexible and ease assuring schemes. It then gives sufficient reason for banks to fear. Reduction in lending capacity of banks can lead to compulsion for retail business model.

As this accord has reserved 2.5% on capital conservation and 2.5% on cyclical buffer, moving incomes of loans, liquid assets, funding costs and policies concentrating on lending and deposits are likely to be affected as well, ultimately leading to impact the profitability of the banking sector. Similarly, the other obstacle that can be surrounded could be infrastructure issues. But, this accord seems to trouble, as the information flow does not turn out to be quick and speedy here. Meanwhile, the human resources barrier appears out then. Are there competitive human resources to cope up with challenges of modern, dynamic environment? Are the man powers really skilled and aware about the scenes in banking world? Large number of employees doesn’t know what Basel is all about. Far lies banking knowledge, people working in bank seem to be lagging lot behind in these cases. This accord is again imposed at national level only during the times of excessive credit growth and made flexible at the time of credit contraction. Mechanism to calculate buffer and determination of buffer rate, about appropriate timing can be next challenge thereby.

Finally, won’t the role of banking sector restrict in economic development? Today, banks are prime lenders in any sort of development project, and they can easily assist. But since Basel III reduces investing capacity, areas expecting support from banking loans may have to turn down their head. When the balance sheet itself is reduced, can they support funding for any project like they used to do? Or, like they were meant to do? How to tackle with the claims made by McKinsey and Company? Can banks generate further capital to work beyond and bring less impact over their balance sheet? There seems to be pressure for Basel Committee to work for simplification of the accord, and also talks relating to Basel IV have been emerging at time. But, the simplification on Basel could rather welcome further complexities. However, there is not everything to fear about, as the policies are designed seeking some potential and opportunities. Basel III ensures increased quantity and quality of capital making banking sector strong financial institution. It tries its best to take control over risk management. This accord ensures that banks won’t fail easily throughout the world. Central banks should move accordingly and take stepwise initiative to meet the requirements and fit in the global scene.. Things certainly are not as easy as presented in the paper of 2013, and the logics presented back probably are less relevant. Rather than giving shock all of a sudden, it is important to work out from very early.

—The writer is Assistant Manager of Rastriya Banijya Bank, Government owned bank of Nepal. Views expressed are entirely personal and does not reflect organization’s viewpoint at any place.

