Baseball: Flood-ravaged Houston in love with World Series kings

Washington :Two months after Hurricane Harvey devastated Southeast Texas with record rainfall and widespread flooding, the Houston Astros captured an emotional World Series crown to help uplift the spirit of storm-ravaged residents. The Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 in Major League Baseball’s best-of-seven championship final, a roller-coaster series in which the Astros won 5-1 in game seven, ripping Japanese standout Yu Darvish for a second time to claim the crown. “When there’s so much devastation and in particular in Houston… it makes it feel like your home had been devastated and that’s what we had talked about playing for after everything,” Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel said. The storm struck in August when the Astros were on the road, forcing one series to be shifted to Florida while Houston residents struggled, many of them seeing their homes destroyed. “At that point when we couldn’t come back home to help out in any way possible,” Keuchel said. “That’s when we said, ‘Hey, we’re going to finish this season for all of Houston and everybody who has been affected.'” Astros players went into the playoffs with jersey patches bearing the slogan “Houston Strong” to underscore their solidarity with the city. “That patch on our chest truly does mean a lot to us,” said World Series Most Valuable Player George Springer said. “I’m so happy for our fans who have endured a lot.” The city’s anguish was never far from the players, photos and keepsakes in player lockers a reminder of those who lost everything to the ragings floods.

Orignally published by APP