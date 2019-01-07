Basant Kite Festival in Quetta

Basant is coming soon. It is celebrated in the first week of February, usually on Friday. Everyone has pre-planned a “to do” list on Basant day. After attending the Friday prayer, people reach top floors and start the process of Kite Flying. The sky is filled up with kites, like flowers, of different colours and sizes. Basant is a feeling of heartiest enjoyment in youth. However, death incidents have been heard, in past years, of people being hit by the sharp kite flying strings.

Sharp strings are lethal to the hands too during kite flying. Administrative institutions must take action to impose ban on deadly strings and allow strings having least deadly chemicals. It seems Quetta is coming out of the black shadows of terrorism due to the new government administration. Festivals like Basant must be allowed to rehabilitate the mental capacities of people living in Quetta. Steps must be taken by the administration adroitly to control the incidents by imposing ban on deadly strings sold in shops. People of Quetta can only sense peace if they are allowed festivals of enjoyment like Basant.

MUHAMMAD HUMZA

Quetta

