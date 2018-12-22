Basant festival

Punjab government has decided to celebrate the cultural festival

of Basant across the province in February 2019. This decision is very important for the survival of economy of Pakistan that is facing many problems. And it is the need of hour. It is also important for the soft image of Pakistan and to convince the foreign investors to invest here. Pakistan has faced huge loss in the war on terrorism and due to bad governance. All cultural, religious, social, political and sports activities were ruined. Tourism was completely wrecked. Pakistan was left alone in the world due to many factors, mainly terrorism, which is not of its own making. Investment was decreased to zero level and domestic producers were incapable for providing cheap products to populated country. This situation creates problems like high inflation rate, low quality products, low level of employment, low level of food, etc. Living standard of ordinary people was decreased. The whole burden was put on ordinary people. Such a situation was not good for the economy of Pakistan. International community left Pakistan during this terrible condition, international players repudiated to participate in the PSL event and similarly international Teams refused to visit Pakistan, international companies took their money from Pakistan that was the very irritating situation for us. During such a situation, Pakistan’s exports declined and imports increased enormously that caused the problems for balance of payment. Eventually, now God has given us opportunity, in the form of BASANT, if we can manage and plan it well, it will open many doors for Pakistan. Successful Basant event is crucial for the country and it will affect the economy as well as whole country. Successful festival of Basant is important for the new government that is worried for investment.

UMAR BIN ABDUL AZIZ

Rawalpindi

