Basant celebrations

PUNJAB Government has decided not to allow the celebration of Basant this year, acknowledging that it is not fully prepared to make the event a safe activity in terms of the threat to human life and the damage to civic infrastructure that occurred in the past. It is good to see that the government plans to develop a well thought out legislation to check violations that may cause a threat to lives and property so that the cultural event can be marked safely.

In fact in every country of the world, spring brings with it a variety of festivals. As far as Basant is concerned it depicts the colours of our country and also provides an opportunity to the family members and friends to get together and enjoy the kite-flying and the unique ambience as well as the delicious food cooked for the special occasion. Festivals and happiness go hand in hand. They balance the pains and the thrills of society. Therefore banning such festivals is not a solution but a way needs to be carved out as how these can be made safe as happens in other parts of the world. Basant festival was banned back in 2005 due to multiple deaths caused by glass-coated string laced with chemicals. Indeed the death of any person or child is sad and what Shahbaz Sharif led government did at that time was absolutely right in order to avert more deaths but since then nothing was done to revive the cultural event that is safe for the people. Therefore, present Punjab government deserves the credit for considering a legislation that reportedly would ensure holding of Basant in a peaceful and safe environment probably from next year.

According to the proposed legislation, the government would register all the manufacturers of twine and/or kite string to ensure that every roll carries upon it labels identifying the manufacturer and their details. Those committing violations of the given guidelines will face punishment and fines. We have no doubt in saying if the departments concerned and the district administration do their work properly, and the parents also fulfil their responsibility of educating their children as to how they can stay safe within the confines of their homes whilst flying kites, such activities can be held for the promotion of a soft image of Pakistan, besides boosting business activities in the country.

