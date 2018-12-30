Basant celebration!

Basant, a Hindu festival, was banned by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in 2005, after long struggle of intellectuals of all-thoughts including the Scribe. The reason for banning was that this festival was/is destructive for human beings. Several incidents of death – due to slitting of throats – during kiting were/are happening every year.

Even then, Punjab government – claimer of establishing model of Madinah governance – has decided to celebrate festival of Basant across the province in February 2019. In addition to other problems opening of a new pitch for waste of time and money. Is it not lawlessness and disrespect of SC also? The decision makers of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s claim was/is that – this festival is very important for the survival of economy of the country which is facing serious problems. It is also important for the soft image of Pakistan and to convince the foreign investors. Certainly, in the past Pakistan has faced huge loss in the war on terrorism and, also, due to bad governance. All cultural, religious, social, political and sports activities were ruined. Tourism was completely wrecked. Pakistan was left alone in the world due to many factors such as terrorism which was created by the enemies of Pakistan de facto. So, successful ‘Basant’ event is crucial for new government which is worried for improving economy.

If logic of Punjab Government is accepted then; the Scribe will suggest for establishing – pig farms and also, ways of netting from forests for export of meat and its by-products – because soil is the richest, manpower is sufficient/excellent. In this way country will overcome unemployment, earn trillion-dollars, in addition to (safety) of people. Let’s think and act positively!!

MUHAMMAD AZAM MINHAS

Tatrinote, AK

