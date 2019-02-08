Basant celebrated in Faisalabad despite ban

Faisalabad

Despite ban Basant is being celebrated in Faisalabad. 30-year-old man lost his life owing to electrocution while flying kite on Friday.

The victim was identified as Shakeel who died on the spot. The incident happened on Sargodha Road. Furthermore, a chemical string injured a Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) official and a 13-year-old boy was wounded as he fell from roof while trying to catch a kite. Both the injured have been shifted to hospital.

Let it be known that the youngsters celebrated Basant last night and engaged in aerial firing as well. The citizens condemned the illegal activity and demanded the law enforcement institutions to ensure the implementation of ban.

Afterwards, the police took action and arrested 132 persons involved in kite flying whereas the suspects who resorted to aerial firing could not be nabbed.

The officials confiscated more than three thousand kites and two hundred spools of strings. Cases have been lodged against the responsible.—INP

