Basant celebrated despite ban

Rawalpindi

Despite ban, the Basant was celebrated here on Thursday night and Friday.

Though, the Punjab government had strictly imposed ban on kite flying to protect lives of the citizens while the youngsters were witnessed enjoying kite flying in the city and even police could not control supply of the kites.

The city police made strict arrangements to enforce the ban as large number of police officials were positioned in different areas of the town including all the busy intersections and junctions of the city late night on Thursday to take action against the violators.

However, late night the citizens started flying kites with loud music and aerial firing which remained uninhibited.

The kite flying was witnessed in the areas of Waris Khan, Dhoke Khabba, Sadiqabad, Kohati Bazaar, Naz Cinema, Dhoke Elahi Buksh, Javed Colony, College Road and others. Ahmed Ali, a professor told APP that kite flying was once a festivity but people now used to fire guns with loud music while flying kites which was beyond comprehension.

He said the government ban was violated and the silence on the part of authorities concerned was regrettable.

The citizens demanded to devise a comprehensive plan and give a free hand to police without any political pressure to impose ban on kite flying.—APP