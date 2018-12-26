Basant, an event that marks the coming of spring, an event that would bring together people from all walks of life, an event that would cover the sky with colours, an event that would spread happiness ubiquitously. It was celebrated with a lot of vigour, passion and enthusiasm in Punjab. Basant is a centuries-old cultural tradition of Punjab. Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs, all alike, celebrated it with great joy and gusto.

The Punjab Chief Minister is planning to organize Basant in Lahore in the second week of February. At the same time, the provincial government has set up a Committee that how to deal with the (negative) fallout of the kite-flying contests. Basant was banned in Punjab in the era of PML-N by Shahbaz Sharif. Some people are happy with this decision and some are not. Let’s see what will happen.

EZA IMRAN

Lahore

