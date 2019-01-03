Barrister Wahab slams PTI govt for creating artificial crisi of water and gas

Staff Reporter

Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Information, Law & Anti-Corruption, Barrister Murtaza Wahab has slammed the PTI govt for creating artificial crisis of water and gas in Sindh and denying the Province of its Rs. 92 billion in last five months, adding that our transport had been crippled because of gas crisis.

Talking to media persons on Wednesday, he said that Chief Minister Sindh had thrice taken up issue at the CCI of additional 1200 cusecs additional water for Karachi but unfortunately PTI govt failed to make any progress to provide relief to the people.

He said that we were much available and visible at the ground to serve the people and we do not make tall claims of addressing public issues through e-portal to earn a just cheap self-projection. Advisor Information, Law & Anti-corruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that PTI is continuously taking U-turns, as first they demanded for CM resignation then stepped back, PTI people should come out of social media and Facebook and should realize the ground realities of politics, they should come on earth and learn to work.

