Barrister Wahab denies of curtailing IGP’s powers

Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh for Information, Law & Anticorruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab has categorically denied that powers of Inspector General Police were being curtailed and added that existing Police Act 1861 was being updated and improved as per requirements of present day. He said that they well come opposition take part in making legislation in best interest of the people of the province.

Provincial Advisor stated this while talking to newsmen at Sindh Assembly after meeting on amendment in Police rules on Wednesday. He said that Sindh cabinet had formed sub-committee headed by Provincial Minister for Energy Imtiaz Shaikh to make recommendations for improving Police Act as per requirements of 21st century.

He said that Inspector General Sindh Police has also presented his recommendations to the subcommittee. Advisor said that it was our priority to provide best policing system to people of Sindh adding that new act for policing inevitable. Opposition should demonstrate sense of responsibility and wisdom,” he said and added that Sindh Assembly would pass rules which were in best interest of common men.

