Barrister Sultan wins Mirpur by-poll

In a nerve-racking fight, Barrister Sultan Mahmood, regional president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, defeated Chaudhry Sohaib Saeed of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-N in a by-election in Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.
According to unofficial results provided by Mirpur commissioner Mohammad Tayyab from 119 polling stations in LA-III, Mirpur-3, the 64-year-old veteran bagged 17,617 votes against 14,819 clinched by his 33-year-old rival, a novice in politics.
According to the ballot paper, there were 14 candidates in the fray but the real contest was between the PTI and PML-N nominees.
The PPP had also thrown its weight behind the PML-N under an “agreement” between the leadership of both parties, whereby they had resolved to support any candidate from the same party that had clinched victory there in the general elections.

