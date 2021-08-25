Barrister Sultan takes oath as AJK President

Our Correspondent Muzaffarabad

Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry took the oath of the office of the President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir here on Wednesday.

Chief Justice of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan administered the oath at a ceremony held adjacent to AJK High Court.

AJK PM Sardar Qayyum Khan Niazi, former state President Sardar Masood Khan, Chairman Parliamentary Kashmir Committee Shehryar Khan Afridi, Members of the state Legislative Assembly, high-ranking civil and military officials and a large number of notables and political activists from all parts of the liberated territory were present on the occasion.