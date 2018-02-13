Barriers removed from Nawaz’s Jati Umra residence, other places

Lahore

The Lahore administration on Monday removed security barriers outside former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s home at Jati Umra and 26 other places.

Acting upon the directives of the Supreme Court, the administration removed barriers around 26 buildings, including Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Model Town residence, Governor House, Jamia al Qadsia, homes of Jamaatud Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed and former governor Salman Taseer and the city police chief’s offices.

The court ordered the clearance of the roads in view of problems faced by the citizens due to the barricades placed to block roads in the name of VIP security.

A three-member bench headed by the CJP issued the order during a hearing at the SC registry in Lahore on Sunday.

During the proceedings, the additional home secretary informed the court that the barricades had been erected due to security concerns.

The CJP remarked that he too was facing threats, adding that the authorities should keep security forces on alert. “Chief minister is a public figure,” he observed. “He should not be confined at home or scared of anyone.”—INP