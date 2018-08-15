‘Barred’ from entering Jinnah mausoleum over Bilawal House comments: Ismail

PTI nominated governor Imran Ismail takes u-turn

Observer Report

Karachi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh governor nominee Imran Ismail said on Tuesday that he had been barred from entering Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s mausoleum for mooting the possibility of razing the outer wall of Bilawal House in Karachi.

Ismail proceeded to the site at 11:30am on Tuesday morning with over a dozen Sindh MPAs to pay homage at the mausoleum in connection with Independence Day. Upon arrival, he was told to wait. Ismail said the delegation waited for over an hour and watched former Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah enter and leave the premises with a 300-individual entourage. He said he also saw Muttahida Qaumi Movement and Grand Democratic Alliance leaders pay homage while his party waited.

Earlier this week, the PPP took issue with Ismail’s statements on the PPP headquarters. He said encroachments around Bilawal house should be removed or he would look into the matter himself after taking charge as Sindh governor. Later, in his explanatory statement, Sindh Governor-designate Imran Ismail on Tuesday clarified that he did not issue any statement pertaining to flattening or bulldozing the walls erected around Bilawal House. He stated that his words were quoted out of context.

“I give due honour to the residence of Pakistan’s former premier [Benazir Bhutto] and former president [Asif Ali Zardari]. Pakistan People’s Party [PPP] aims to depoliticize my statement”, stated Khan’s decades-old stalwart. Earlier, Ismail stated that PTI stood by its statement of demolishing the walls of Bilawal House.

Earlier this week, the PPP took issue with Ismail’s statements on the PPP headquarters. He said encroachments around Bilawal house should be removed or he would look into the matter himself after taking charge as Sindh governor. In response, the PPP questioned whether these sentiments were his own or PTI chairman Imran Khan’s.

Share on: WhatsApp