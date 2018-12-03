Barking dogs, do bite

It is said and believed that barking dogs seldom bite but what has been happening here in Karachi’s streets for about a year is something opposite to it.

Reign of stray dogs in the streets of Karachi is something that is threatening people of this metropolitan city.

Every night kids get scared by listening to such dramatic and scary barks of dogs! And not even at night, but these Kings scare us in the early mornings also. When people leave their homes for offices and children go to school, dogs start making their paths miserable.

Fortunately, concerned authorities have taken notice but a lot more needs to be done too. We wish to see our ‘Dogs free’ Karachi back!

HIRA KHAN

Karachi

