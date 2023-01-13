Barcelona survived a stern test posed by Real Betis at the King Fahd Stadium to reach the Final of the Supercopa de Espana.

Betis twice fought back to take the game to penalties where Marc-Andre ter Stegen saved Juanmi and Carvalho’s efforts to send his side to the summit clash.

The 30-year-old goalkeeper was Barcelona’s hero even before the shootout, keeping out several efforts from Copa del Rey Champions to keep his side in the contest.

La Liga’s leaders started well with Pedri’s 23rd-minute goal ruled out by VAR but quickly lost ground to Betis. The German international had to make two outstanding saves from Luiz Henrique and Rodri’s goal-bound shots to keep Barcelona on equal footing.

Robert Lewandowski put his side ahead against the run of play after Ousmane Dembele found the striker inside the box who easily beat Claudio Bravo in Betis’ goal.

Nabil Fakir drew his side level in the 77th minute when he beat ter Stegan with a low shot after being set up by Luiz Henrique.

Lewandowski seemingly put Barca back in front three minutes later but VAR again ruled out the goal for an offside in the build-up as the match went into extra time.

Ansu Fati then finished off a stunning move from inside the area to give Barcelona the lead once again but Betis again fought back and equalised through Luiz Henrique cueing a penalty shootout to separate the two sides.

Lewandowski, Frank Kessie, Fati and Pedri were perfect for Barcelona from the spot before Juanmi and William Carvalho missed their efforts for Betis to send the Catalans to yet another Supercopa Final where they will face arch-rival Real Madrid.