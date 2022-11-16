Barcelona will not be able to add any more signings during the January transfer window due to La Liga’s Financial Fair Play rules according to the club President Joan Laporta.

Despite him describing the club’s accounts as “healthy”, with an expected income of 1.23 billion euros this season and a budgeted profit of 274 million, Laporta ruled out any new additions in the winter transfer window.

“We had to make some levers, which were economic operations that saved the club from ruin, and now the club is in economic recovery,” Laporta told the Spanish news agency EFE.

“But despite that, according to the rules of financial fair play of the Spanish league, we can not sign”.

“Us and some other La Liga clubs are also trying to convince La Liga to be more flexible, and allow us other types of interpretations that can make Barcelona even stronger,” he said.

Barcelona announced a recorded profit of 98 million euros for the 2021-22 financial year.

To comply with the league’s financial fair play rules, the club sold 25% of their domestic television rights and a 49% stake in Barca Studios for more than 700 million euros.

The sales allowed Barcelona to go all out and sign players like Jules Kounde, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski which has resulted in Barcelona sitting atop the league table but out of the lucrative Champions League competition.

Their elimination led to speculation that Barcelona may bolster its team further with new signings in January to try and achieve domestic glory.