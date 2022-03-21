Barcelona rout Madrid in El Clasico

Barcelona snapped their five-game losing streak in El Clasico with an emphatic 4-0 win against Real Madrid at the Bernabéu.

A brace from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ronald Araújo, and Ferran Torres sealed a comfortable win for the Catalans while Ousmane Dembélé continued his good form with a pair of assists.

The final scoreline could have been even worse for the hosts if not for Thibaut Courtois who repelled several of Barca’s efforts with his defense constantly failing him.

The Blaugrana made their intentions known from the start against the side missing their most potent threat in Karim Benzema. Ferran Torres sent his effort flying over the goal with barely a minute on the clock.

Real Madrid’s best chances, unbeknownst to them, came early in the first half. Rodrygo sent his effort wide early before a Valverde shot drew a save from ter Stegen in the game’s 7th minute.

Aubameyang gave Madrid a taste of what was to come with the Gabonian seeing his effort saved by Courtois in front of the goal before denying Dembele from the rebound. Ferran Torres was the next Barcelona player to test Madrid’s resolve. The Spanish international fired just off Courtois’ left post before seeing his next attack being blocked by Casemiro when through on goal.

Barcelona, however, did not have to wait long to breach Madrid’s defense. Nacho was easily outpaced by Dembele before the Frenchman crossed a ball that was headed in by Aubameyang for the game’s first goal in the 29th minute.

Less than 10 minutes later, the winger got his second assist of the night from a corner. Arujo did well to rise above Militao and Alaba to add to Barcelona’s lead in the 38th minute.

Things went from bad to worse for Madrid in the second half with Torres finding the back of the net from an Aubameyang pass to make it 3-0 for the visitors in the 47th minute. The striker was not done for the night as he scooped the ball into the goal for his second goal of the night in the 51st minute which was initially ruled out for offside.

The 32-year-old could have had his hat-trick but missed a wide-open goal in the 58th minute. Barcelona did not relent with the victory all but secured, testing the Belgian who had to make a couple of good saves to keep this from becoming a humiliation.

The victory, their first over Madrid since 2019, moves Barcelona back up to third place in LaLiga and now only behind second-placed Sevilla by three points, with a game in hand. Despite a defeat in the El Clasico, Real Madrid’s lead atop the standings remains a healthy nine points.