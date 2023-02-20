Sergi Roberto and Robert Lewandowski’s first-half goals were enough to give Barcelona a comfortable win over visiting Cadiz and keep an 8-point distance between them and Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga table.

Xavi Hernandez was forced to make six changes to his team with an eye on the upcoming decider against Manchester United, but the league leaders hardly looked to have missed the beat.

Cadiz started aggressively and even had the ball in the back of the net before Roger Marti’s effort was ruled out for offside.

The home side then took control with Ferran Torres playing his best game in a Barcelona shirt. The winger tormented Cadiz defenders and was involved in their first goal at the 43rd-minute mark when his cross was headed goalward by Lewandowski and the rebound fell to Roberto who calmly slotted the ball home.

The Pole would get on the scoresheet himself in the added time of the first half for his 15th league goal of the season.

Barcelona then got complacent in the second half, allowing Cadiz to create several chances to score with Marti having another goal ruled out while Christopher Ramos de la Flor and Choco Lozano both hit the post but failed to stop the home side from extending their unbeaten run to 18 games.

Barcelona now sits atop the table with 59 points from 22 games with Real second with 51 points. Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid make up the top 4 with 43 and 41 points respectively.