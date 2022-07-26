Barcelona have reportedly won the race to sign Sevilla and French defender Jules Kounde despite his club agreeing on a fee with Chelsea.

According to sources close to the matter, the Frenchman prefers a move to the Spanish side and has already agreed to personal terms with the club with the transfer fee remaining the only hurdle. Event a shirt with his name was available for purchase at Barcelona’s website before being swiftly removed.

The Catalan’s offer is said to be less than that of Chelsea but it is expected an improved bid, thanks to their new money avenues, will be made in the coming days to seal the transfer. Sevilla values the defender at around €60million with Barca reportedly offering 10m less but that is expected to be worked out eventually.

If Jules Kounde completes his move to Barcelona he will become the latest piece of a spending spree from the club as they look to get back to the top of Spanish and European football. Andreas Christensen, Frank Kessie, Raphinha, and Robert Lewandowski have all joined the club in the summer as Xavi continues to shape the squad to his own liking.

They also continue to be linked with Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta in what can be construed as adding insult to injury.

Chelsea, meanwhile, will have to look elsewhere for a center-back despite adding Kalidou Koulibaly to their ranks not too long ago. With Christensen and Rudiger both gone, the Londoners need depth at the position in a race against time with the end of the transfer window fast approaching.