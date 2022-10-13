Barcelona are on the brink of exiting the Champions League before the knockout stages once again after only managing a 3-3 draw against Inter Milan in their reverse fixture at Camp Nou.

Nicolo Barella, Lautaro Martinez, and Robin Gosens scored for Inter while Ousmane Dembele and Robert Lewandowski (2) found the net for the home side to rescue a point for Barcelona.

Coming into the contest on the back of a narrow defeat in Milan, Barcelona needed at least a point to stay in contention for the knockout stages. It was the visitors who went close first with Edin Dzeko rattling the crossbar in the 15th minute.

Dembele eventually opened the scoring before halftime with a finish from close range from a Sergi Roberto pass.

Their lead evaporated quickly after the break with Nico Barella firing past Marc-Andre ter Stegen to draw Inter level before Lautaro Martinez fired Simone Inzaghi’s side into the lead in the 63rd minute.

Lewandowski managed to draw Barcelona level in the 82nd minute before their suspect defence came to the fore once again and Gosens finished off a counterattack with just the added time left in the game.

The Pole managed to find the equaliser once again in the 92nd minute but could only manage a point for his effort.

A single point against Milan means Barcelona is still third in Group C of the Champions League with 4 points but needs Inter to drop points against lowly Viktoria Plzen and Bayern Munich to stand any chance of qualifying for the next round.

Bayern are already through after beating Plzen 4-2 in their encounter.