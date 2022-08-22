Robert Lewandowski scored twice as Barcelona got their first win of the new La Liga campaign over Real Sociedad, away from home.

Ousmane Dembele and Ansu Fati joined Lewandowski on the scoresheet during the 4-1 win.

After struggling in his first match, the Pole opened the scoring for his new club after just 40 seconds. A quick counterattack allowed Alejandro Balde to find the striker who rifled in the opener for his first goal of the campaign.

Barca’s happiness was short-lived as Alexander Isak equalised five minutes later after latching onto a pass from David Silva.

With neither side managing to break the deadlock, Xavi introduced Raphinha and Ansu Fati in the 64th minute to change the team’s fortunes.

Fati’s introduction proved crucial as he first set up Dembele with a brilliant heel pass and then assisted Lewandowski for Barcelona’s third. Lewandowski returned the favour 10 minutes later, allowing the 19-year-old Fati to score Barca’s fourth to wrap up the points.

With their first win of the campaign over Real Sociedad, Barcelona moves to fifth on the table.

With all the new signings starting to settle, Xavi will be hoping to finally mount a challenge against Real Madrid who have been perfect to start the new season.

Villareal leads the La Liga table after beating Atletico Madrid 2-0 in the same game week.