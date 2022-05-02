Barcelona beat Mallorca to finally return to winning ways at Camp Nou.

The much-needed win 2-1 win gives Barcelona a chance of finishing second in the La Liga table behind already confirmed champions, Real Madrid.

Memphis Depay and Sergio Busquets scored for Barcelona and Mallorca scored late through Antonio José Raíllo Arenas to set an interesting finale.

Memphis opened the scoring with his team-leading 11th LaLiga goal of the season.

A brilliant through pass by Jordi Alba set Depay on his way and he fired Barcelona ahead with a close-range finish in the 25th minute.

The Catalans extended their lead nine minutes into the second half.

Busquets controlled a rebound in a crowded area and found the space to drill the ball into the back of the net for a rare goal.

Barcelona who also had two goals ruled out for offside was in for a nervy finish when Mallorca, a team fighting to avoid relegation, scored out of nowhere through Antonio Raillo following a free-kick with just over 10 minutes remaining.

The scoreline remained unbreached as Xavi Hernandez’s side moved a point above Sevilla in third and four clear of Atletico Madrid in the last Champions League place.

Barcelona now has a nine-point cushion over fifth-placed Real Betis, who have a game in hand, as they seek to secure a top-four berth.

Barcelona came into the game on the back of losing three consecutive home games in a single season for the first time in their history.

The slump in form had allowed Madrid to clinch the league title and severely hampered their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League next season.

While perhaps not as convincing a victory as Xavi would have hoped, the game did see the return from injury for the first time since January of Ansu Fati.

Injuries, though, keep piling up for Barca in defense as Gerard Pique was forced off injured in the first half and was replaced by Eric Garcia.