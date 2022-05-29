Barcelona Femeni capped off another stellar season by winning the Copa de la Reina.

Their 6-1 win in the final over Sporting Huelva completed a domestic treble as well as a second consecutive double.

An own goal from American Emily Dolan opened the scoring which was followed by a goal apiece from Mapi Leon, Ana-Maria Crnogorevic, Claudia Pina, Lieke Martens, and Alexia Putellas as Barcelona Femeni lifted the Copa de la Reina trophy for the ninth time in their history.

Huelva, the 2015 winners, managed to get on the board through Sandra Castello but they never really looked like a team that was going to stop a rampant Barcelona side at the Alcorcon.

Barcelona end their campaign with an incredible 36 wins from 36 domestic games having already completed the perfect league season and having won the Spanish Supercopa in January.

The real dampener to what has been a record-breaking season was their Champions League final loss to Lyon.

But the league winners were sloppy in the early exchanges of the final, with large patches of possession failing to yield much more than half-chances for Pina and Putellas.

Huelva carved out the game’s first chance, hitting the post before American Hannah Keane failed to hit the target with the goal at her mercy.

Huelva were soon made to pay for that miss as goalkeeper Dolan turned into her own net after Marta Torrejon’s header came back off the post and Leon nodded in from a corner to double Barca’s advantage before the break.

Sandra Castello’s brilliant finish just after the hour mark got Jenny Benitez’s team back into the game but it only served to kickstart a Barca onslaught.

Crnogorcevic restored the Blaugrana‘s two-goal lead with 15 minutes to play with a flicked header from a corner before substitute Pina brilliantly stabbed home from the edge of the box.

Martens headed in to make it five with minutes to play and Ballon d’Or winner Putellas finally got in on the act in stoppage time, sealing the win and another a historic season for Jonatan Giraldez’s side.