Barcelona Femeni achieved an unparallel feat by beating Atletico Madrid on the final day to go undefeated during the domestic league.

The women’s team completed a perfect campaign with its 30th win in 30 matches, becoming the first team to do so in Spain’s top flight.

Atletico was the last team to beat Barcelona in the league last June but the defending champions would not be denied a perfect season thanks to goals from Irene Paredes and Aitana Bonmatí.

An undefeated season for Barcelona Femeni is another chapter in what has been a historic season already for Barcelona’s women’s team.

In March, Barcelona Femeni broke the official world attendance record for a women’s game with its crowd of 91,553 in a game against Real Madrid.

A month later, the side broke its own record with a 91,648-spectator crowd for a Champions League semifinal game against Wolfsburg.

Under new manager Jonatan Giráldez, the team has only lost once all season in the Champions League semifinal second leg against Wolfsburg which saw Barcelona advance to the final on aggregate anyway.

Barcelona had already clinched its third straight title back in March, such was their dominance.

In total, they scored 159 goals in 30 matches while conceding only 11.

The victory added to the hardware that captain Alexia Putellas had won with her Ballon d’Or Féminin earlier this season.

They will now look to beat Lyon in the Champions League final and avenge a 4-1 loss from the last time these sides met in the same competition.