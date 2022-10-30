Robert Lewandowski scored the winner in the dying stages of the game to help Barcelona beat Valencia away from home and stay in contention for the La Liga crown.

Looking to put their disappointment of getting knocked out of the champions league behind them with a win, Barcelona started on the front foot but failed to breach the defence as their goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili stood firm.

The Georgian denied Ansu Fati while Lewandowski sent his header onto the post as the visitors’ domination failed to result in a goal.

Valencia also suffered a blow early in the first half as their top-scorer Edinson Cavani had to be replaced in the 18th minute due to an ankle injury.

Samuel Lino sent the home side in rapture just four minutes into the second half before the referee chalked it off following a VAR check after Marcos Andre had touched the cross with his hand.

With time running out desperation set in for Xavi’s men who should have gone ahead through Ferran Torres but the forward failed to make clean contact with the ball against his former club.

Lewandowksi, the most impactful of the summer arrivals, once again came to his side’s rescue in the third minute of added time by stretching every muscle fibre in his body to make contact with Raphinha’s looped cross to score the winner with his 13th goal.

The win over Valencia takes Barcelona to the top of the La Liga table with 31 points ahead of Madrid who have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid, also coming off a champions league elimination, fell 4-3 to Cadiz to deepen troubles for Diego Simeone.