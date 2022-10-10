Barcelona managed to eke past Celta Vigo and return to the top of the La Liga table ahead of what may very well be a season-defining week for Xavi Hernandez’s side.

Pedri scored the only goal of the game at Camp Nou, as Barcelona secured their seventh consecutive league win but were made to work hard throughout the ninety minutes by an astute Celta Vigos side.

The hosts were out of the blocks quicker as Raphinha went close to scoring in the 10th minute only to be denied by Agustin Marchesin’s diving save. The Argentine was powerless seven minutes later as Pedri fired home from close range after the defence failed to deal with Gavi’s pass.

The visitors improved exponentially after the break, keeping possession and creating several chances only to be denied by Marc-Andre ter Stegen one after the other.

The German was vigilant to deny a one-on-one strike from Iago Aspas before deflecting a close-range header by Carles Perez moments before Gonzalo Paciencia struck the right post with his shot.

Ter Stegen also extended his clean-sheet streak in La Liga to six games, while he has not conceded a goal in seven of Barca’s eight league games this season.

The win takes Barcelona back to the top of the league table tied on 22 points with Real Madrid but ahead on goal difference.

They now face a pivotal week ahead with a Champions League tie against Inter Milan during the week and the El Classico against the unbeaten Madrid on Sunday which could define their season going ahead.