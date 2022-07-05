Barcelona have officially confirmed the signings of Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen from AC Milan and Chelsea respectively.

Both Kessie and Christensen join Barcelona on free transfers with the club going through a server financial crunch and looking for ways to find a way out of their troubles.

Kessie, 25, has joined the Catalans on a four-year deal that runs until 2026 after his contract expired with Milan on June 30th.

Barcelona has inserted a release clause of €500 million into his contract.

The Ivory Coast international made 224 appearances for the Rossoneri scoring 39 times for the club during his 5-year stint.

Xavi can now call upon Kessie along with Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Gavi, and Nico Gonzalez in the midfield with Frenkie de Jong expected to be moved on.

After moving to Italy with Atalanta in 2015 and following a loan spell with Cesena, Kessie joined Milan on loan in 2017 before making the move permanently in 2019. He played a crucial role in helping Milan win the Scudetto after 11 years, scoring six times in 31 appearances.

Christensen, meanwhile, joined Barcelona after his contract with Chelsea ran out last month.

The 26-year-old spent a decade at Chelsea, making 161 first-team appearances.

Christensen strengthens the center-back options for the club that includes Ronald Araujo, who recently signed a new long-term contract, Gerard Pique and Eric Garcia.

Clement Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti, and Oscar Mingueza all remain at the club, too, but will be allowed to leave for a suitable offer.

After making his senior debut for Chelsea in 2014, Christensen completed a two-year loan spell at Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach between 2015 and 2017.

He became a mainstay after returning to Stamford Bridge, helping the club win the Europa League in 2019 and the Champions League in 2021.