FC Barcelona finally sealed the 2022/23 La Liga with a comfortable win over city rivals Espanyol on their turf to win its first league title in four years.

The visitors scored three of their four goals in the first with Robert Lewandowski (2), Alejandro Balde and Jules Kounde finding the net during the 4-2 win.

Espanyol, fighting relegation, offered little resistance to Barca’s title hopes as Lewandowski fired them ahead after just 11 minutes, putting away Balde’s finely worked cross.

The left-back then turned scorer himself in the 20th minute after Pedri found him with a cross and the 19-year-old buried the ball past Fernando Pacheco for his first goal for the club.

Lewandowski then added his second in the 40th minute with another close-range finish, with Raphina the provider this time to all but secure the win.

Kounde removed what little doubt was left when he headed in Barca’s fourth in the 53rd minute.

With a four-goal cushion on their side, the visitors slacked off a little allowing the hosts to score twice in the latter stages of the game through Javi Puado and Joselu but the result was never in doubt.

The win over Espanyol leaves Barcelona with 85 points from 34 matches, giving them an unassailable 14-point lead over defending champions Real Madrid.

Despite the ecstasy of winning its 27th league title, Xavi Hernandez’s side will finish with just a single trophy having been knocked out of the Champions League and the Europa League while succumbing to eventual champions Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey.