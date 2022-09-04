Robert Lewandowski scored again to lead Barcelona past Sevilla while Real Madrid remained perfect this season with a win over Real Betis.

Barcelona, who seem to be finding their feet after an opening day draw, overcame Sevilla 3-0 away from home.

Roared on by their fans, Sevilla made a decent start in the game forcing Barcelona into early saves only to be caught with a counter-attack in the 21st minute. Ousmane Dembele weaved his way through Sevilla’s half before setting up Lewandowski whose effort was cleared off the line only for Raphinha to head the ball home.

The Polish striker would get his goal in the 36th minute when Jules Kounde, a former Sevilla player, found him running through the defensive channel with a perfect pass and he controlled the ball expertly before volleying it past the keeper.

Barcelona missed several chances to put the game away before finally getting a third goal in the 50th minute when Eric Garcia turned the ball home to put the game to bed.

Lewandowski almost had his second of the game but his chipped effort was saved on the goalline before Frenkie de Jong failed to find the target from the rebound.

The win lifts Barcelona to second place in the table on 10 points, two behind leaders Real Madrid who continued their perfect start to the La Liga season with another 2-1 narrow win over Real Betis.

Madrid went ahead through Vinicius Junior in the 9th minute before Betis responded eight minutes later when Sergio Canales smashed an equaliser in between Thibaut Courtois’s legs.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side broke the deadlock in the 65th minute when Rodrygo thumped home a close-range finish from a Federico Valverde cross.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid could only muster a 1-1 draw against Real Sociedad slipping to seventh in the standings as a result.