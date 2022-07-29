FC Barcelona has completed the signing of Jules Kounde from Sevilla with the deal now contingent on the center-back passing his medical for the new club.

The financial details of the transfer have not been disclosed thus far but the reported fee is rumored to be around 55 million euros ($55.82 million) for the 23-year-old with incentive-based add-ons part of the deal.

Kounde was strongly linked with a move to Stamford Bridge this summer with Chelsea making several bids for the defender which were accepted by his club before Barcelona made a late push for his services.

The French international admitted he was keen to play under Xavi resulting in his move to Barcelona rather than London. Barcelona also beat Chelsea to the services of Brazilian forward Raphinha earlier in the transfer window.

Kounde spent three years with Sevilla making over 100 appearances in all competitions and winning the Europa League title in his first season after joining from Ligue 1 side Bordeaux in 2019.

He will now bolster an aging Barcelona defense, joining fellow transfer window arrival Andreas Christensen.

Barca have also signed Polish forward Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich and Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie, both on free transfers, in a busy transfer window as they continue to look to return to football supremacy.

Their dire finances have been boosted by the sale of 25% of their domestic television rights to investment firm Sixth Street for the next 25 years. However, the club still needs to meet LaLiga’s salary cap to be able to register their new signings.

Xavi Hernandez’s side will begin their La Liga campaign at home to Rayo Vallecano.