Barcelona and Spotify agree on a sponsorship deal

Barcelona and Spotify have agreed on a sponsorship deal.

The deal includes a shirt and stadium sponsorship between the Spanish club and the music streaming service.

Under the partnership, Barca’s iconic stadium will be renamed “Spotify Camp Nou”. It is the first instance of the club adding a sponsor’s name to the title. The brand will also appear on the front of the men’s and women’s team shirts for four seasons from the 2022/23 campaign.

The companies also plan to use the stadium to promote the work of musical artists to the club’s television audience.

Neither Barcelona nor Spotify confirmed the financial details of the deal, but according to reports the agreement is worth around 280 million euros ($306 million).

Japanese retailer Rakuten has been sponsoring the men’s team since 2017 but that deal is set to expire this summer. Toolmaker Stanley Black & Decker has been the official shirt sponsor for the women’s team since 2018.

Barca’s board, led by president Joan Laporta, has been looking to improve the club’s financial situation. Laporta confirmed last December that the club were open to selling the historic venue’s naming rights to help fund its much-needed €1.5bn redevelopment.

“We are very proud to announce a pioneering alliance like this with a world-renowned organization like Spotify,” Laporta said in a statement.

“This partnership will allow us to continue to bring the club closer to its fans and make them feel, even more, part of the Barca family through unique experiences, combining two activities such as entertainment and football, making it possible for us to connect with new audiences around the world.”