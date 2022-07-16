After a long and drawn-out saga, Barcelona have reportedly won the tussle for Robert Lewandowski with Bayern Munich agreeing on a transfer fee with the Catalan club.

The final agreement for the Poland striker is for a €45 million fee with €5m in potential add-ons with the club expected to announce the transfer over the weekend with the Poland captain putting pen to paper on a three-year deal.

Lewandowski will then link up with his new Barcelona teammates on their tour of the United State and could feature against Inter Miami.

The two-time Golden Boot winner quickly became Xavi’s priority after expressing his desire to leave Bundesliga giants after eight season in search of new adventures but Bayern were reluctant to come to the negotiating table even after the fact that Lewandowski has just one year left on his contract.

Barca had lodged three separate bids with the last one worth north of €40m including add-ons but had received no response from Bayern.

However, there was finally a breakthrough in talks this week, with the two clubs reaching an agreement over a fee.

Lewandowski, named Best FIFA Men’s Player in each of the past two years, has scored 344 goals in 375 appearances during his eight campaigns with Bayern breaking multiple records along the way. Prior to joining Bayern, he scored 103 times in 187 games with Borussia Dortmund, which he joined from Lech Poznan in 2010 following spells with Znicz Pruszkow, Legia Warsaw, and Delta Warsaw

He becomes the fifth signing of the summer for Barcelona after Pablo Torre, Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen, and Raphinha as they look to get back on track and fight for trophies after two difficult campaigns.