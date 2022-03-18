Barca beat Galatasaray to advance in Europa League

Barca beat Galatasaray in a come from behind effort away from home to advance to the quarterfinals of the Europa League.

The Catalans came into the round of 16 second-leg level on aggregate after a 0-0 draw in the first leg at the soon to be renamed Camp Nou.

The hosts were the ones to carve the first real chance of the game when Bafétimbi Gomis got behind Barcelona’s back-line but saw his effort blocked by Jordi Alba. With a roaring crowd at their back, they took the game to a rattled Barcelona with Kerem Aktürkoğlu seeing his shot deflect for a corner.

Barcelona soon found their footing and in the 10th minute, de Jong wasted a glorious chance by firing wide of the post after being played through by Busquets.

The two teams continued to trade blows in search of the all-important first goal. Ryan Babel drew a save from ter Stegan before Pedri fired his shot wide. Galatasaray, however, scored the first goal of the tie in the 28th minute. Their captain Marcao, got the better of Ferran Torres and headed a corner home to send the home fans into a frenzy.

The ecstasy was shortlived as Pedri scored a brilliant 37th-minute equalizer. A surging Barca almost took the lead before half-time with Aubameyang seeing his header clatter off the cross-bar.

The Gabonian striker did not have to wait long for his goal as he put away a headed pass from de Jong past Inaki Pena to secure a 2-1 advantage for his side and ensure that Barca beat Galatasaray.

Barca continued to run down the clock which infuriated the home crowd who started throwing bottles and plastic cups onto the field which resulted in stoppage for a few minutes towards the end of the game.

Barcelona will now look to continue their fine away form as they visit Real Madrid in La Liga.