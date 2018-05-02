Baramulla civilian killings condemned; Shahgund freedom fighters-army gunbattle on

Srinagar

A freedom fighters outfit, Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and Joint Resistance leadership (JRL) have condemned the civilian killings in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district last night.

According to a local news gathering agency, Kashmir News Service (KNS), Hizb’s operational spokesman, Burhan-ud-din in a tele-statement, has “strongly condemned the killing of three civilians by gunmen.”

“It is India who is killing Kashmiris,” KNS quoted Burhan-ud-din as saying, while appealing people to help them in identifying those who were behind such acts.

There is a widespread public rage against continued killings by Indian forces of pro-freedom fighters. Reports said that army men boarding a civilian vehicle reached Rahimgund mohalla of Shahgund when two freedom fighters were coming out of a mosque around 2 pm.

A cordon-and-search-operation was launched in Shahgund area of Hajin in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district after militants exchanged fire with the army. Reports further said that army men boarding a civilian vehicle reached Rahimgund mohalla of Shahgund when two militants were coming out of a mosque around 2 pm.

They said that the militants fired at the army men, who retaliated, leading to a brief exchange of fire.

The militants escaped from the spot, but more forces were rushed to the area and a search operation is underway, said an official. GK. Following the firing exchange, shopkeepers lowered their shutters and traffic disappeared from the roads. Meanwhile, mobile Internet service has been again been snapped in the area.—GK