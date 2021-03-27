Bar councils demand waiters to not wear dress similar to lawyers’ uniform

LAHORE – Pakistan’s lawyer community believes wearing black suits and white shirt as uniform is their exclusive right as they have warned the waiters at hotels and marriage halls of action on wearing dress similar to their uniform.

The weird demand was made by the Punjab Bar Council, the Islamabad Bar Council and Balochistan Bar Council. The lawyers’ representative bodies have sent letters to authorities concerns in their respective regions.

In most part of the country, waiters used to wear black suit and white shirt but a thing need to be cleared here that same dress also put up by people on marriage functions, while going to office and other places.

If the ban is imposed, sadly thousands of people would not be able to wear the black suits anymore.

“It came to our knowledge, many of the Hotels & Marriage Hall Staff is wearing the uniform of Lawyers. Through this letter I am clearing this, A Law Graduate cannot wear the proper uniform of lawyer unless until he passed the entry test and complete his six month training period,” reads the Punjab Bar Council letter.

Balochistan Bar Council, Punjab Bar Council & now the Islamabad Bar Council have issued letters to the authorities (& hotel operators!) asking them that hotel/restaurant staff shouldn’t wear the ‘lawyer’s uniform’! Can we, as lawyers, dictate someone’s dress code in this manner?! pic.twitter.com/NJOMMkxwVb — Taimur Malik (@taimur_malik) March 27, 2021

“Nobody is allowed to wear the Uniform of Lawyers except the lawyers. If any body will found in the uniform of lawyers at any place, marriage hall, hotels, event hall, I have clear directions to proceed under the relevant provision of Law.”