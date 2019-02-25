Bar associations play key role in ensuring rule of law: Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday congratulated the newly elected members of the High Court Bar Associations and said the associations have a key role in ensuring rule of law.

In his congratulatory message to the newly elected members across the country, the premier said bars play an important part in strengthening the institutions and promotion of democratic values.

He expressed optimism and said the new leadership will play its due role for further strengthening the justice system.

PM Imran added, he is hopeful the new leadership will work side by side with the government to extend its reforms agenda.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp