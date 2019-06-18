Baqir’s positive outlook

GOVERNOR, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Dr Reza Baqir on Monday assured that the country has come out of the economic crisis as it has achieved economic stability including financial one, which has created investors’ confidence that is a very positive signal. Responding to questions by newsmen through video link he said the present government had assigned two major tasks to its economic team that is, bringing economic stability and ensuring inclusive economic growth in the country; where there is improvement in the life of the common man.

The assessment of Dr Reza Baqir, who is a financial and economic expert of repute, is a ray of hope for people of Pakistan in the backdrop of unending turmoil they witnessed in the realm of economy during the last about one year. The strategy adopted by the new Government was apparently not delivering and that is why Prime Minister Imran Khan took the bold decision of making fundamental changes in his economic team and selection of right persons for the right job has started paying dividends. No doubt, some of the measures initiated by the team of economic managers have irked people as these increased their difficulties but as assured by the State Bank Governor the improvement in situation would ultimately benefit the common man. Economic instability was taking its toll and that is why harsh steps were necessitated to address the chronic problems of external and fiscal deficits. A very positive development that the Governor revealed was that the government had pledged not to borrow from State Bank of Pakistan and instead it would borrow from the money market. This is important as it means State Bank of Pakistan will not have to print new notes which pushed inflation. It is hoped that both the Government and the Central Bank would strictly adhere to this policy decision because of its salutary impact on the economy. We would, however, differ from the Governor that market based and not a fixed rate or free float currency policy was in favour of the country as people of Pakistan have so far seen no positive outcome of the massive devaluation and were only exposed to manipulation by speculators. The Governor is talking about economic stability but in the absence of a stable exchange rate and proper check on inflation and increasing cost of input this dream of stability would remain unfulfilled. Similarly, how can we expect an increase in investment when we jack up interest rate repeatedly.