BAP’s candidate wins Senate by-election

Balochistan Awami Party’s (BAP) General Secretary Manzoor Ahmad Kakar on Monday was elected as Senator on General Seat from Balochistan. According to unofficial results, BAP’s Manzoor Ahmed Kakar won by 38 votes in Senate election while his opponent Ghulam Nabi Marri from Balochistan National Party Mengal (BNP-M) bagged total 23 votes. While Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party’s (PkMAP) candidate Muhammad Haneef secured only one vote.

A total of 62 votes were cast, in the house of 65 members for Senate by-election. Former Chief Minister Balochistan Nawab Sanaullah Zehri and PTI’s Provincial President Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind did not cast vote.—APP

