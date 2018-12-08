BAP wins PB-47 by-poll

Staff Reporter

Quetta

The ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) clinched another provincial assembly seat after its candidate Abdul Rasheed won PB-47 by-election in District Kech on Friday.

Leaders of BAP and Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) launched verbal attacks at each other soon after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued results of the by-poll, announcing Rasheed’s victory.

With Jamaat-e-Islami’s support, Rasheed bagged 7,088 while BNP-M’s Jamil Ahmed Dashti secured 5,758 votes, according to unofficial results.

The by-poll on PB-47 Kech III was held under strict security with the ECP claiming the polling process went smoothly in all 60 polling stations.

Share on: WhatsApp