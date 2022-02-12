BAP threatens to leave govt

The Balochistan Awami Party, a coalition partner of the ruling PTI, threatened to leave the federal government on Friday if it did not get adequate representation in the cabinet, and in protest staged a walkout from the Senate session.

Cracks between the ruling party and BAP appeared during the Senate session held earlier in the day in which the coalition partner demanded representation in the cabinet and said that failure in doing so will result in them not supporting the PTI.

Following this, BAP’s Senator Prince Omar Ahmadzai along with other party members staged a walkout in protest, prompting PPP’s Sherry Rehman to offer them a seat at the opposition benches.

“BAP should come to the opposition benches, the opposition will end their problems and frustrations,” Rehman said. Upon walking out, PTI’s Azam Khan Swati convinced the BAP to return to the floor.