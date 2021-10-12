BAP submits no-trust motion against Kamal

Our Correspondent Quetta

Estranged Balochistan Awami Party members on Monday submitted no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Jam Kamal in the provincial assembly.

The ongoing political crisis intensified in Balochsitan as angry lawmakers submitted no trust motion against Jam Kamal.

Fourteen provincial lawmakers signed on this no-confidence motion.

Zahoor Buledi, Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran, Mir Naseebullah Marri and others are included who submitted the no-confidence motion.

Addressing a press conference along with other members after submitting no-confidence motion, Zahoor Buledi said that 14 lawmakers signed the motion, adding that the majority members of Balochistan Assembly have expressed no confidence in Jam Kamal Khan.

“The Balochistan Assembly speaker should summon session immediately and present a no-confidence motion.

“We again warn Jam Kamal to resign himself,” he said. It is pertinent to mention here that Jam Kamal had announced that he would not resign from his post no matter what. “I will continue my struggle and will not resign on the call of 12 people,” he added.